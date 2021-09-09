(BIVN) – There were 429 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 380 cases identified on Wednesday. There were 52 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 95 cases reported the day before.

UPDATE – There were seven (7) deaths with COVID-19 reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,558 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 7.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 93 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eighteen (18) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 382 cases

96740 (Kona) – 420 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 102 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 40 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 11 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 67 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 14 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 24 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 115 cases

96760 (Puna) – 22 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 37 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 79 cases

96725 (Kona) – 34 cases

96750 (Kona) – 73 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 57 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 12 cases (corrected)

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 11 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

From a noon radio message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

Testing is scheduled for today at Pahala Community Center from Noon to 2 PM. Community Vaccination and Testing Clinics are scheduled today in Hilo at, Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 11 AM to 4 PM, at Panaewa Park from 2 PM to 6 PM, and in Kona at the Kona Aquatics Center from 10 AM to 2 PM. Please know that these are not the only locations conducting vaccination and testing. For a comprehensive calendar and list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccination and testing, please visit the Civil Defense website.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,911,540 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 64.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 73.0% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 61% has completed vaccination.