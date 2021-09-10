(BIVN) – There were 747 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 429 cases identified on Thursday. There were 140 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 52 cases reported the day before.

There were eight (8) deaths with COVID-19 reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,528 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 7.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 95 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are seventeen (17) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 368 cases

96740 (Kona) – 420 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 103 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 34 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 11 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 59 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 13 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 20 cases

96749 (Puna) – 107 cases

96760 (Puna) – 21 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 34 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 82 cases

96725 (Kona) – 33 cases

96750 (Kona) – 72 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 60 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 12 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 12 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,914,345 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 64.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 73.1% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 62% has completed vaccination.