This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 140 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the two weeks is 7.6%, and 14-day average of number of new cases per day is 95.
(BIVN) – There were 747 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 429 cases identified on Thursday. There were 140 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 52 cases reported the day before.
There were eight (8) deaths with COVID-19 reported today, statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 1,528 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 7.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 95 new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are seventeen (17) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 368 cases
96740 (Kona) – 420 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 103 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 34 cases
96755 (N. Kohala) – 11 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 59 cases
96773* (N. Hilo) – 13 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 20 cases
96749 (Puna) – 107 cases
96760 (Puna) – 21 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 34 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 82 cases
96725 (Kona) – 33 cases
96750 (Kona) – 72 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 60 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 12 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 12 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,914,345 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 64.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 73.1% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 62% has completed vaccination.
