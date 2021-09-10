Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 140 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the two weeks is 7.6%, and 14-day average of number of new cases per day is 95.

(BIVN) – There were 747 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 429 cases identified on Thursday. There were 140 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 52 cases reported the day before.

There were eight (8) deaths with COVID-19 reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,528 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 7.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 95 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are seventeen (17) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 368 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 420 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala) – 103 cases
  • 96738 (S. Kohala) – 34 cases
  • 96755 (N. Kohala) – 11 cases
  • 96727 (Hāmākua) – 59 cases
  • 96773* (N. Hilo) – 13 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 20 cases
  • 96749 (Puna) – 107 cases
  • 96760 (Puna) – 21 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 34 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 82 cases
  • 96725 (Kona) – 33 cases
  • 96750 (Kona) – 72 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 60 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 12 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 12 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,914,345 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 64.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 73.1% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 62% has completed vaccination.