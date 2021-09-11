Hawaiʻi Air National Guard: "A Hawaii National Guard Soldier assigned to the Medical Detachment assembles COVID-19 vaccines onboard a C-17 Globemaster III, Jan. 5, 2021, at Hilo, Hawaii. The aircraft, operated by 154th Wing Airmen, was modified into a mobile vaccination clinic to administer the vaccine to activated guardsmen on neighboring islands." (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 106 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Community COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics will be held today in Kona, Waimea and in Hilo, officials say.
This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
NOTE: This story has been updated to include today’s health department zip code area map information.
(BIVN) – There were 836 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, up from the 747 cases identified on Friday. There were 106 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 140 cases reported the day before.
There were twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 reported today, statewide.
UPDATE – (12 p.m.) – On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 355 cases
96740 (Kona) – 427 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 100 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 35 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 54 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 22 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 11 cases
96749 (Puna) – 103 cases
96760 (Puna) – 22 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 29 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 86 cases
96725 (Kona) – 29 cases
96750 (Kona) – 72 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 62 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 15 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 11 cases
* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.
Health officials are currently monitoring 1,509 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 7.3%. There has been a 14-day average of 91 new cases per day.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Saturday morning:
For today, Saturday, a Community Test Clinic is scheduled at the Hilo Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also today, Community Vaccination and Test Clinics are scheduled in Kona at the Kona International Market and in Waimea at the Waimea District Park both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at Hilo Lanes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please take this time to get vaccinated.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,914,345 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 64.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 73.1% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 62% has completed vaccination.
Monoclonal Antibodies Update
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:
A federal team of 30 civilians is being deployed to Hawaiʻi to administer monoclonal antibody therapy to treat COVID-19 patients. Increasing access to monoclonal antibody therapy will decrease severe illness in individuals recently infected with COVID-19, providing relief to Hawaii’s hospitals. Monoclonal antibody therapy is not a substitute for vaccination.
Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system temporarily respond to the immediate infection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization for a number of monoclonal antibody therapies that serve as early treatment after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
“Targeted use of monoclonal antibodies could keep Hawaiʻi COVID-19 patients from developing severe illness that requires hospitalization,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “However, COVID-19 vaccination remains the most effective way to create long-lasting immunity and prevent severe illness and death. Increasing access to monoclonal antibody therapy will reduce strain on our hospitals. We thank our state and federal partners for their assistance.”
“We are taking yet another strategic step to preserve hospital capacity during a time of unprecedented demand,” said President and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) Hilton Raethel. “Increasing the number of COVID positive residents who receive this therapy will result in a reduction of symptoms, and reduce demand on our hospitals.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing the 30 clinicians to augment existing capacity to administer this treatment. They are expected to arrive in Hawaiʻi on September 19.
Six teams will be stationed at hospitals or federally qualified health centers across the state, administering treatments seven days a week. The teams will administer monoclonal antibodies by injection. Treatment requires monitoring and the ability to respond to reactions or other medical events.
Monoclonal antibody therapy is not a substitute for vaccination. Monoclonal antibodies provide a short burst of immunity, compared to the longer-lasting immunity created by vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe illness and death.
Treatment with monoclonal antibodies within the first 10 days of symptom onset could reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death. This treatment is authorized for individuals 12 and older with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for severe illness, not hospitalized and do not require supplemental oxygen. Patients must be referred by a physician. While not everyone will be eligible for monoclonal antibody therapy, all people 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.
