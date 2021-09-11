NOTE: This story has been updated to include today’s health department zip code area map information.

(BIVN) – There were 836 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, up from the 747 cases identified on Friday. There were 106 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 140 cases reported the day before.

There were twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 reported today, statewide.

UPDATE – (12 p.m.) – On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 355 cases

96740 (Kona) – 427 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 100 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 35 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 54 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 22 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 103 cases

96760 (Puna) – 22 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 29 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 86 cases

96725 (Kona) – 29 cases

96750 (Kona) – 72 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 62 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 15 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 11 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,509 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 7.3%. There has been a 14-day average of 91 new cases per day.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Saturday morning:

For today, Saturday, a Community Test Clinic is scheduled at the Hilo Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also today, Community Vaccination and Test Clinics are scheduled in Kona at the Kona International Market and in Waimea at the Waimea District Park both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at Hilo Lanes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please take this time to get vaccinated.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,914,345 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 64.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 73.1% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 62% has completed vaccination.

Monoclonal Antibodies Update

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: