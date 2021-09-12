(BIVN) – There were 735 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, down from the 836 cases identified on Saturday. There were 111 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 106 cases reported the day before.

Today, there were seven (7) deaths with COVID-19 reported statewide, following the twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 reported yesterday.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are seventeen (17) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 330 cases

96740 (Kona) – 400 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 93 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 29 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 45 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 13 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 22 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 96 cases

96760 (Puna) – 19 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 25 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 94 cases

96725 (Kona) – 30 cases

96750 (Kona) – 64 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 59 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 19 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 11 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,423 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 7.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 94 new cases per day.



“Coronavirus continues to be a threat in our community, and we must continue the efforts to keep Hawaii Safe,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Sunday radio message. “It remains important that we follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10 people indoors and outdoors. Getting vaccinated and following these preventive measures is key to stopping the spread of coronavirus. Please accept this kuleana to help reduce the spread of the virus.”