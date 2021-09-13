(BIVN) – There were 461 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 735 cases identified on Sunday. There were 82 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 111 cases reported the day before. No deaths with COVID were reported Monday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,369 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 7.3%. There has been a 14-day average of 88 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 327 cases

96740 (Kona) – 370 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 91 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 27 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 36 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 12 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 22 cases

96749 (Puna) – 93 cases

96760 (Puna) – 18 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 27 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 96 cases

96725 (Kona) – 29 cases

96750 (Kona) – 62 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 58 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 17 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 12 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

“Your help is needed to stop the spread of coronavirus,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Monday radio message. “Please continue to follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing, limiting gatherings, and keeping activity to essential needs only.”

Civil defense says testing is scheduled for today at Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Community Vaccination and Testing Clinics are scheduled today in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 11 a.m. this morning to 4 p.m. this afternoon, officials say.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,932,578 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 65.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 73.8% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 62% has completed vaccination.