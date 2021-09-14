(BIVN) – There were 423 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 461 cases identified on Monday. There were 41 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, exactly half the 82 cases reported the day before. No deaths with COVID were reported today.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,348 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 7.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 87 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 320 cases

96740 (Kona) – 379 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 81 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 26 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 26 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 12 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 20 cases

96749 (Puna) – 95 cases

96760 (Puna) – 20 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 27 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 95 cases

96725 (Kona) – 30 cases

96750 (Kona) – 61 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 60 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 16 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 12 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

“Your help is needed to stop the spread of coronavirus,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Tuesday radio message, in which it reported 58 persons hospitalized. “Please continue to follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing, limiting gatherings, and keeping activity to essential needs only.”

Civil defense says testing is scheduled for today (Tuesday) at Volcano Cooper Center from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at the Kona Aquatics Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this afternoon.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,938,318 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 65.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 74% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 62% has completed vaccination.