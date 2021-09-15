USGS photo of hardened lava on Pohoiki Road, taken in April 2019 by M. Zoeller, USGS.
Decisions Made On Puna Roads, Water Service Following 2018 Kīlauea Eruption
by Big Island Video News
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi provided an update on various infrastructure restoration projects that have been considered for the recovering lower East Rift Zone.
On August 7, 2019, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory took this photo as it conducted an overflight of the lower East Rift Zone flow field. This wide-angle photo shows the new path of Highway 132 through the Fissure 8 lava channels. (USGS)
(BIVN) – The County of Hawai‘i provided an update on Wednesday regarding restoration of infrastructure in Puna following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. The decisions will determine the use of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance grants for things like roads and water service.
“The County based these decisions for use of federal recovery funding on continued engagement with communities impacted by the eruption in order to provide the best benefit for the Puna community in the long-term,” said Douglas Le, County Disaster Recovery Officer, in a news release. “That includes addressing important issues such as participation in the County’s Voluntary Housing Buyout Program (VHBP), traffic circulation, emergency evacuation, and social and economic needs for the area. FEMA funds not used for restoring particular infrastructure will be used to support alternate projects in Puna.”
According to the County:
The water system to Kapoho subdivisions inundated during the eruption will not be restored. As a next step, the County will work with communities in Puna to deploy available recovery funds received from FEMA for water infrastructure projects in Puna.
Use of FEMA funds for restoration of the water line to Isaac Hale Beach Park will be pursued. This depends on feasibility due to geological decisions and FEMA approval.
FEMA funds will not be used to restore Hinalo and Lauone streets, both inundated by the eruption. Any additional decisions regarding these roads will be based on participation in the Voluntary Housing Buyout Program.
The County is working with FEMA to commence the review of Highway 137 and Lighthouse Road based on final designs of the roads. The County anticipates FEMA requiring an Environmental Assessment for Highway 137 due to the need to design the roadway to safe standards over the new terrain following the eruption. Updated timelines are anticipated within a month.
“As previously announced,” the news release stated, “the County plans to restore inundated sections of upper Pohoiki Road, realign lower Pohoiki Road to provide safe two-way access while preserving historic mango trees, restore Leilani Avenue from Pohoiki Road to Kahukai Street, and restore Highway 137 and Lighthouse Road, with the use of FEMA and State recovery funds.”
USGS: “Data depicted on this map of Kīlauea lower East Rift Zone lava flow thicknesses are derived from a 2019 USGS topographic survey that utilized a helicopter-mounted light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor. The post-eruption elevations measured by this survey were compared to elevations in pre-eruption surveys—which depicted both the land surface and ocean floor—to determine the thickness of lava flows emplaced in 2018.”
The County of Hawaiʻi reports:
FEMA anticipates starting Environmental Assessments for the Pohoiki Road projects, including potential restoration of water to Isaac Hale Beach Park, in November, with the review taking about six months to complete.
“While the Environmental Assessment requirements have been a setback in terms of starting construction on these road projects, we are pleased that time will be saved by having these reviews done concurrently,” said County Public Works Director Ikaika Rodenhurst. “This process also will allow time for construction costs to stabilize, which will help the County get more for its investments.”
The Environmental Assessments will ensure proper consultation with lineal descendants, and assessment and documentation of historic, archaeological and environmentally sensitive resources, including any impacts and mitigation actions.
The eruption damaged about 13 miles of public roads and 14.5 miles of waterlines.
As a result of this damage, FEMA approved Public Assistance grants in the amounts of $61.5 million for FEMA-eligible roads and about $30 million for water systems. Funds are provided on a reimbursement basis, with a 25% County match.
Highway 132 was restored in 2019 with $5.75 million from the Federal Highway Administration.
