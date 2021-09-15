(BIVN) – The County of Hawai‘i provided an update on Wednesday regarding restoration of infrastructure in Puna following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. The decisions will determine the use of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance grants for things like roads and water service.

“The County based these decisions for use of federal recovery funding on continued engagement with communities impacted by the eruption in order to provide the best benefit for the Puna community in the long-term,” said Douglas Le, County Disaster Recovery Officer, in a news release. “That includes addressing important issues such as participation in the County’s Voluntary Housing Buyout Program (VHBP), traffic circulation, emergency evacuation, and social and economic needs for the area. FEMA funds not used for restoring particular infrastructure will be used to support alternate projects in Puna.”

According to the County:

The water system to Kapoho subdivisions inundated during the eruption will not be restored. As a next step, the County will work with communities in Puna to deploy available recovery funds received from FEMA for water infrastructure projects in Puna.

Use of FEMA funds for restoration of the water line to Isaac Hale Beach Park will be pursued. This depends on feasibility due to geological decisions and FEMA approval.

FEMA funds will not be used to restore Hinalo and Lauone streets, both inundated by the eruption. Any additional decisions regarding these roads will be based on participation in the Voluntary Housing Buyout Program.

The County is working with FEMA to commence the review of Highway 137 and Lighthouse Road based on final designs of the roads. The County anticipates FEMA requiring an Environmental Assessment for Highway 137 due to the need to design the roadway to safe standards over the new terrain following the eruption. Updated timelines are anticipated within a month.

“As previously announced,” the news release stated, “the County plans to restore inundated sections of upper Pohoiki Road, realign lower Pohoiki Road to provide safe two-way access while preserving historic mango trees, restore Leilani Avenue from Pohoiki Road to Kahukai Street, and restore Highway 137 and Lighthouse Road, with the use of FEMA and State recovery funds.”

