(BIVN) – County officials on Thursday announced the Makea Stream Temporary Bridge project is getting underway.

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Engineering Division:

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works announces the construction of the Makea Stream Temporary Bridge, Hurricane Lane Damage Repair project along Kaupakuea Homestead Road, north of Andrade Road from September 20, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

The work will consist of installing a temporary pre-fabricated metal bridge, concrete abutments, and approach roadway transitions; Temporary Traffic Signal Systems; guardrails; roadway signing and markings; erosion control and BMP measures; and other related improvements and incidental construction in accordance with the plans and specifications.

The bridge area and vicinity will continue to remain closed for the duration of the project. Kaupakuea Homestead Road north of the Makea Stream Bridge will be accessible via the existing detour through the Old Mamalahoa Highway, Opua Road, and Lauhulu Road. The detour access entrance is located at approximately mile marker 11.23 on Hawaii Belt Road (Highway 19). Road signs are posted, and motorists are advised to drive with caution.

The County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Isemoto Contracting Co., Ltd. at 935-7194 or Sherise Kanaʻe-Kāne at 961-8499.