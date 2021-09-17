(BIVN) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect for leeward portions of Hawaiʻi island until 6 p.m. Friday.

The Red Flag Warning, issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. The warning does not predict new fire starts.

“Gusty winds in combination with dry fuels and low relative humidity levels will result in elevated fire danger today,” the forecasters wrote. “Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control.”

With east to northeast trade winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, outdoor burning is not recommended, officials say.