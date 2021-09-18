file image of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home
$4.5 Million To Help Hawaiʻi Nursing Homes During Pandemic
by Big Island Video News
WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Brian Schatz says the federal support will help protect people and health care workers from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
(BIVN) – Millions in new federal funding will support nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has allocated $4.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to the Hawai‘i State Department of Health to “support nursing homes and other long-term care facilities that may experience COVID-19 outbreaks and strengthen efforts to protect health care workers and fight infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”
In a news release, Senator Schatz pointed to the deadly outbreak at the Hilo veterans home last year.
“Last year’s tragic outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home has shown us how quickly COVID-19 can spread, how devastating it can be for the elderly, and how important it is to be prepared,” said Sen. Schatz, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new funding gives us more resources to increase staffing when there are outbreaks in nursing homes, protect patients and health care workers, and save lives.”
According to the Schatz news release:
The $4.5 million in funding includes nearly $2 million in funding to staff, train, and deploy strike teams to assist skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, and other long-term care facilities with known or suspected COVID-19 outbreaks. The remaining $2.6 million will help Hawai‘i DOH expand capacity in several areas to better fight infectious diseases, including to expand public health support to health care facilities, assist health care workers to prevent infections more effectively, support rapid response to detect and contain infectious disease threats, and expand efforts to design and implement effective infection prevention and control training and education to frontline health care staff, among other activities.
