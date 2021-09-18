(BIVN) – Millions in new federal funding will support nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has allocated $4.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to the Hawai‘i State Department of Health to “support nursing homes and other long-term care facilities that may experience COVID-19 outbreaks and strengthen efforts to protect health care workers and fight infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”

In a news release, Senator Schatz pointed to the deadly outbreak at the Hilo veterans home last year.

“Last year’s tragic outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home has shown us how quickly COVID-19 can spread, how devastating it can be for the elderly, and how important it is to be prepared,” said Sen. Schatz, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new funding gives us more resources to increase staffing when there are outbreaks in nursing homes, protect patients and health care workers, and save lives.”

According to the Schatz news release: