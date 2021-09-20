(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued another Red Flag Warning for leeward portions of Hawaiʻi island, in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday evening.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly,” the forecasters explained. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.”

Gusty winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity will cause elevated fire danger, the National Weather Service said. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

East to northeast trade winds 20 to 25 mph – with gusts up to 40 mph – combined with 35% to 45% percent humidity, are possible in areas of Kaʻū, Kona, and South Kohala.