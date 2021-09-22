Photo of Governor David Ige, taken on September 3, courtesy State of Hawaiʻi
Millions Released For Hawaiʻi Island Projects
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - State funds were released by the governor to support various airport, school, hospital, and forest reserve projects on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – Governor David Ige on Wednesday announced the release of millions in Capital Improvement Projects funding for Hawaiʻi island projects, part of the $601,940,684 for critical public infrastructure projects across the state. The funds were released between April 2021 and August 2021.
Here are the Big Island-specific projects that received CIP funding:
Big Island Substance Abuse Council (BISAC): For construction for the behavioral health campus in Keaʻau. – $100,000 released ($150,000 project cost)
Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve: Removal of hazardous structures. – $200,000 released (entire cost). Estimated completion in December 2022.
Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve: North Kona game management habitat conservation plan fencing, for the construction of a new fence on the cone at Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve to protect native plant species. – $400,000 released (entire cost). Estimated completion in June 2023.
Mauna Kea: Replacement of an ungulate exclusion fence on Mauna Kea. – $1,000,000 released (entire cost). Estimated completion in October 2022.
Kona Community Hospital: Lump sum for Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation to upgrade the HVAC system in the sterile storage area at the Kona hospital. – $835,000 released (entire cost). Estimated completion in December 2021.
Kona Community Hospital: Lump sum for Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation to upgrade the reheat system at Kona hospital. – $1,000,000 released (entire cost). Estimated completion in December 2021.
Kona Community Hospital: Lump sum for Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation to initiate Phase II of the bathroom renovation project at Kona hospital – $3,800,000 released ($5,500,000 project cost). Estimated completion in June 2023.
Hilo Medical Center: Lump sum for Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation improvements and renovations. – $800,000 released ($3,100,000 project cost). Estimated completion in December 2021.
Waiākea High School: To finance design and construction for a girl’s athletic locker room at Waiākea High School. – $5,000,000 released (entire cost). Estimated completion in June 2024.
Konawaena High School: To finance design and construction for track and field improvements at Konawaena High. – $6,300,000 released (entire cost). Estimated completion in January 2024.
Honokaʻa Elementary School: To finance design for improvements at Honokaʻa High and Intermediate to comply with current ADA standards. – $450,000 released (entire cost). Estimated completion in February 2022.
Volcano School of Arts and Sciences: To finance the construction of the entire campus of the Volcano School of Arts and Sciences. – $15,000,000 released (entire cost). Estimated completion in July 2023.
Waiākea Uka Park: To provide funds for projects for a new community center, two new parking lots and relocation of the lower baseball field . – $6,000,000 released ($13,750,000 project cost).
Ellison Onizuka Kona Int. Airport: For perimeter fence replacement at Ellison Onizuka Kona Int. Airport at Keāhole – $3,250,000 released ($3,505,000 project cost). Estimated completion in January 2023.
Ellison Onizuka Kona Int. Airport: Construction costs for south ramp taxiway and ramp improvements at Ellison Onizuka Kona Int. Airport at Keāhole – $650,000 released ($19,129,685 project cost). Estimated completion in December 2021.
Hilo International Airport: Design costs for the terminal fire sprinkler at Hilo Airport. – $800,000 released (entire cost). Estimated completion in June 2023.
Wailoa Small Boat Harbor: For replacement of deteriorated wooden fenders at Wailoa Small Boat Harbor. – $500,000 released (entire cost). Estimated completion in June 2022.
Traffic Operational Improvements at Various Locations: – $2,100,000 released (entire cost)
Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center: To provide funds for the new medium security housing unit at the HCC and to allot a portion to the construction funds to the works of art special fund. – $5,799,420 released ($20,799,771 project cost). Estimated completion in January 2023.
Hāwī Reservoir Decommissioning: To finance the decommissioning of the Hāwī No. 5 Reservoir. – $350,000 released ($1,000,000 project cost). Estimated completion in December 2023.
“We are building on the efforts of previous years to enhance and rejuvenate a wide range of public infrastructure that is necessary for the well-being and safety of Hawaii’s residents. As we continue to confront the challenges of COVID-19, we want to ensure that Hawaiʻi has the resources to fill critical needs, as well as support opportunities and conservation efforts,” said Gov. Ige.
