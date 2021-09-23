(BIVN) – There were 445 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 330 cases identified on Wednesday. There were 81 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, more than double the 38 cases reported the day before.

The Hawaiʻi health department reported twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 statewide today, for the second day in a row.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,088 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is down to 5.7%. There has been a 14-day average of 64 new cases on the Big Island per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Six (6) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 200 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 270 cases

96740 (Kona) – 282 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 51 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 22 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 14 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 17 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 17 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 14 cases

96749 (Puna) – 86 cases

96760 (Puna) – 17 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 21 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 107 cases

96725 (Kona) – 18 cases

96750 (Kona) – 40 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 51 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 30 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,979,534 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 67.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 75.4% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has now completed vaccination.