This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 81 New Cases On Big Island
on at
(BIVN) – There were 445 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 330 cases identified on Wednesday. There were 81 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, more than double the 38 cases reported the day before.
The Hawaiʻi health department reported twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 statewide today, for the second day in a row.
Health officials are currently monitoring 1,088 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is down to 5.7%. There has been a 14-day average of 64 new cases on the Big Island per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Six (6) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 200 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 270 cases
96740 (Kona) – 282 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 51 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 22 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 14 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 17 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 17 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 14 cases
96749 (Puna) – 86 cases
96760 (Puna) – 17 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 21 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 107 cases
96725 (Kona) – 18 cases
96750 (Kona) – 40 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 51 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 30 cases
* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,979,534 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 67.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 75.4% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has now completed vaccination.
on at
