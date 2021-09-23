Photo of airport screeners courtesy State of Hawaiʻi
Hawaiʻi Says Airport Screeners Needed At All State Airports
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - One hundred airport screeners are needed to serve on the frontlines at airports across the state, and offering incentive bonuses for the job.
Photo of airport screeners courtesy State of Hawaiʻi
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is putting out a call for more airport screeners to serve on the frontlines at airports across the state.
One hundred screeners are needed to greet transpacific and international travelers and crewmembers, and assist in verifying Safe Travel requirements for all incoming travelers.
The office of Governor David Ige on Thursday issued a news release on the need for screeners at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu, the Hilo and Kona International Airports on Hawaiʻi Island, Kahului Airport on Maui, and Līhuʻe Airport on Kauaʻi.
The State says all all existing and newly hired airport screening employees will receive an incentive bonus of $300 to $400 monthly, from now through December 2021. The bonus opportunity expires on Dec. 25, 2021. The State says it is using federal COVID-relief funds to contract with Roberts Hawaiʻi through the end of the year to oversee the Safe Travels program at Hawaiʻi’s airports. The contract is renewable as needed, officials say.
Screeners must have the following minimum qualifications:
High school diploma or equivalent
Customer service experience or a combination of education and experience
Fluency in English, both verbal and written
Minimum of 18 years old
Ability to work flexible shifts – weekends, evenings, holidays
Ability to adjust to changing schedules
Ability to interact professionally with all individuals – passengers, vendors, agents, clients, etc.
Basic iPhone, iPad and computer skills
For more information and to apply, the State says you can visit robertshawaii.com or call 808-539-9414.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - One hundred airport screeners are needed to serve on the frontlines at airports across the state, and offering incentive bonuses for the job.
Photo of airport screeners courtesy State of Hawaiʻi
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is putting out a call for more airport screeners to serve on the frontlines at airports across the state.
One hundred screeners are needed to greet transpacific and international travelers and crewmembers, and assist in verifying Safe Travel requirements for all incoming travelers.
The office of Governor David Ige on Thursday issued a news release on the need for screeners at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu, the Hilo and Kona International Airports on Hawaiʻi Island, Kahului Airport on Maui, and Līhuʻe Airport on Kauaʻi.
The State says all all existing and newly hired airport screening employees will receive an incentive bonus of $300 to $400 monthly, from now through December 2021. The bonus opportunity expires on Dec. 25, 2021. The State says it is using federal COVID-relief funds to contract with Roberts Hawaiʻi through the end of the year to oversee the Safe Travels program at Hawaiʻi’s airports. The contract is renewable as needed, officials say.
Screeners must have the following minimum qualifications:
For more information and to apply, the State says you can visit robertshawaii.com or call 808-539-9414.