(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is putting out a call for more airport screeners to serve on the frontlines at airports across the state.

One hundred screeners are needed to greet transpacific and international travelers and crewmembers, and assist in verifying Safe Travel requirements for all incoming travelers.

The office of Governor David Ige on Thursday issued a news release on the need for screeners at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu, the Hilo and Kona International Airports on Hawaiʻi Island, Kahului Airport on Maui, and Līhuʻe Airport on Kauaʻi.

The State says all all existing and newly hired airport screening employees will receive an incentive bonus of $300 to $400 monthly, from now through December 2021. The bonus opportunity expires on Dec. 25, 2021. The State says it is using federal COVID-relief funds to contract with Roberts Hawaiʻi through the end of the year to oversee the Safe Travels program at Hawaiʻi’s airports. The contract is renewable as needed, officials say.

Screeners must have the following minimum qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent

Customer service experience or a combination of education and experience

Fluency in English, both verbal and written

Minimum of 18 years old

Ability to work flexible shifts – weekends, evenings, holidays

Ability to adjust to changing schedules

Ability to interact professionally with all individuals – passengers, vendors, agents, clients, etc.

Basic iPhone, iPad and computer skills

For more information and to apply, the State says you can visit robertshawaii.com or call 808-539-9414.