(BIVN) – There were 403 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 445 cases identified on Thursday. There were 68 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 81 cases reported the day before.

The Hawaiʻi health department reported nine (9) deaths with COVID-19 statewide. The County of Hawaiʻi says 25 persons are hospitalized on the Big Island.

“The number of deaths attributed to Coronavirus throughout this pandemic on Hawaii Island has increase during this high rate in cases to 81,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said on Friday. “Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those that have passed from this virus.”

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,023 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 5.7%. There has been a 14-day average of 62 new cases on the Big Island per day.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety reported the test results for 91 inmates at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo: 10 positive and 81 negative, with a total of 11 active inmate cases in custody at the facility. There were also 57 negative staff results reported.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Five (5) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 200 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 256 cases

96740 (Kona) – 240 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 42 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 18 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 12 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 16 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 14 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 14 cases

96749 (Puna) – 90 cases

96760 (Puna) – 17 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 25 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 104 cases

96725 (Kona) – 18 cases

96750 (Kona) – 37 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 56 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 28 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

For Saturday, the County of Hawaiʻi says the following vaccination and testing clinics are available:

Hilo Lanes from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kona International Market 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Waimea District Park 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Testing only at the Hilo Civic 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,984,074 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 67.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 75.6% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has now completed vaccination.

Nearly 90% Percent Of State Employees Vaccinated

The Department of Human Resources Development on Friday released updated vaccination rates for the State of Hawaiʻi’s executive branch employees.

As of September 13, 2021:

88.8% of the state’s executive branch employees are vaccinated for COVID-19

2.6% are partially vaccinated

8.6 percent are NOT vaccinated.

100% of the Department of Human Resources Development is vaccinated, the State says. The Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is 95.4%, and the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations is 95%.

The State says the departments with the lowest fully vaccinated rates are:

Dept. of Public Safety: 79.4%

Dept. of Transportation: 84.9%

Dept. of Human Services: 87.8%

“The State of Hawaiʻi has continued its upward trend, increasing the executive branch’s fully vaccinated rate by more than 3% in the last month. Additionally, more employees have chosen to initiate vaccinations, moving us towards a more fully vaccinated and safer population,” said Department of Human Resources Development director Ryker Wada in a news release. “I remain optimistic that the state will continue to increase its vaccination rate in the coming months.”

“I am pleased with the vaccination rates for the state’s executive branch employees. A highly vaccinated work population not only protects our workplaces, co-workers and our families, but it decreases the likelihood of interruptions in state services,” said Governor David Ige.