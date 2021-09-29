(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is erupting.

Following a sudden increase in earthquake activity and increase in the USGS Volcanic Alert Level from ADVISORY to WATCH this afternoon, lava is now filling the Halemaʻumaʻu summit crater once again. The alert level has been raised to WARNING.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

Volcanic Activity Summary: Kīlauea volcano is erupting. At approximately 3:20 p.m. HST on September 29, 2021, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images indicating that an eruption has commenced within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of Halemaʻumaʻu crater generating lava flows on the surface of the lava lake that was active until May 2021. The US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is elevating Kīlauea’s volcano alert level to from WATCH to WARNING and its aviation color code from ORANGE to RED as this new eruption and associated hazards are evaluated. The activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses.

“The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic and uncertain,” scientists wrote. “HVO continues to monitor the volcano closely and will report any significant changes in future notices.”

“HVO is in constant communication with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as this situation evolves,” the statement added. “The eruption is currently taking place entirely within the closed area of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.”

HVO says it is in constant communication with the County of Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency.