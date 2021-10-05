(BIVN) – Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele on Tuesday testified on his proposed Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Protecting Family Legacies Act.

Kahele spoke during a virtual, legislative hearing before the House Natural Resources Committee’s Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States. The subcommittee heard several Tribal and Native Hawaiian bills during the meeting.

The legislation ensures long-term tenancy to beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act and their successors, Kahele says, by reducing the successorship qualification of a lessee’s spouse, children, grandchildren and brothers or sisters from one quarter to one thirty-second Hawaiian.

Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman Aila was also set to speak on the legislation during the meeting.