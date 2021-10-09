(BIVN) – The new eruption of Kilauea continues at the summit, and in this week’s Volcano Watch article, U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates focus on the floating “islands” that can be seen in the Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake. From the USGS HVO:

The past year has seen fluctuating lava lakes, ephemeral lava fountains, craggy spires, and drifting “islands” reminiscent of pre-1924 Halemaʻumaʻu activity at the summit of Kīlauea. The recent activity has USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) scientists reflecting on prior observations and how they compare to recent activity.

The last eruption of Halemaʻumaʻu began December 20, 2020, and created a lava lake at the base of the crater with striking topographic relief across its surface. Part of this relief formed the first night of the eruption.

A broad, high, light brown to tan feature—made up of less-dense material—appeared to be floating in the lava lake. Over the next week, it migrated around the lake based on flow directions from vents active at the time, eventually halting in the center of the lake.

HVO geologists found this feature to be reminiscent of the “floating islands” described by Kīlauea summit observers a century ago and earlier. As the eruption waned in intensity, more of these features formed in a variety of sizes and heights; all eventually became stationary. Contemporary geologists suggest that raft may be a better term to describe these features, which we continue to learn about with the new eruption at Kīlauea’s summit.

The current Halemaʻumaʻu eruption started at 3:21 p.m. HST on September 29, 2021, as lava fountains erupted from a north-south-trending crack in the crust of the December 2020-May 2021 lava lake surface. A thermal camera monitoring Halemaʻumaʻu documented the eruption start, showing a new lava lake rising rapidly and covering many of the island features formed during the previous eruption.

By the time geologists arrived for visual observations about an hour after this new eruption began, only the largest island, a small island to the northeast, and part of the high-standing west vent system from the December 2020 eruption remained above the surface of the new rising lava lake. Several hours later, the northeast island was submerged by lava and the highest point of the large central island was only 10 meters (33 ft) above the surface of the new lava lake.