This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 34 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - State health department officials on Sunday reported four (4) deaths with COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi.
(BIVN) – There were 218 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 196 reported on Saturday. There were 34 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 49 cases reported the day before.
Four (4) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide on Sunday
Health officials are currently monitoring 607 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days at 4.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 35 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 119 cases
96740 (Kona) – 131 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 24 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 29 cases
96749 (Puna) – 65 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 22 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 84 cases
96750 (Kona) – 18 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 15 cases
* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.
The Hawai’i County Civil Defense says the next community vaccination clinic will be Monday in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - State health department officials on Sunday reported four (4) deaths with COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi.
(BIVN) – There were 218 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 196 reported on Saturday. There were 34 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 49 cases reported the day before.
Four (4) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide on Sunday
Health officials are currently monitoring 607 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days at 4.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 35 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.
The Hawai’i County Civil Defense says the next community vaccination clinic will be Monday in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.