(BIVN) – There were 218 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 196 reported on Saturday. There were 34 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 49 cases reported the day before.

Four (4) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide on Sunday

Health officials are currently monitoring 607 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days at 4.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 35 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 119 cases

96740 (Kona) – 131 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 24 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 29 cases

96749 (Puna) – 65 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 22 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 84 cases

96750 (Kona) – 18 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 15 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

The Hawai’i County Civil Defense says the next community vaccination clinic will be Monday in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.