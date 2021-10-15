(BIVN) – Work on infrastructure improvements at North Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor will begin on Monday, October 18.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shared this news release on Thursday:

Renovations at the North Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor (SBH) will begin on October 18. Site Engineering, Inc. has been contracted by the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean (DOBOR) to upgrade the harbor’s infrastructure.

After demolition work, construction crews will resurface asphalt on the access road, lay pavement over the existing gravel parking lot, make improvements to drainage and utility systems, build a new outdoor shower, and install new solar-powered streetlights.

The boat launch ramp will remain open throughout most of the construction. However, access to the ramp will be closed for approximately one week while the portion of the access road at the top of the boat ramp is resurfaced. Access to the existing marginal wharf slips will be limited, but not obstructed.