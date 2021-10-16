(BIVN) – There were 140 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 156 reported on Friday. There were 38 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 34 cases reported the day before.

There were four (4) reported deaths with COVID-19 statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 478 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 3.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 27 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Three (3) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 89 cases

96740 (Kona) – 109 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 24 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 26 cases

96749 (Puna) – 41 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 14 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 78 cases

96750 (Kona) – 16 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 22 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

“Mahalo for your efforts in helping control the spread of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. “Know that community spread continues and if you feel sick or that you have been exposed by a positive case please get tested. Your help in following the preventive measures and getting vaccinated will further reduce the coronavirus cases in our community.”