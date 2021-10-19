(BIVN) – The permanent Federal Inspection Services facility at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport has opened, ahead of schedule.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation:

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division announces the opening of the permanent Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA) two months before the agreed deadline of December 2021. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) allowed the resumption of international flights to Kona in December 2016 based on HDOT’s commitment to providing a permanent inspection facility. Prior to the resumption, the last regularly scheduled international flight to Kona was in October 2010. “The ability to receive international flights in Kona has provided significant economic and operational benefits to the State,” said Governor David Ige. “We have made good on the agreements and collaboration that enabled us to resume international flights and will continue to work together for a resilient and vibrant economy.”