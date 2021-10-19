(BIVN) – A fire that gutted a maintenance shed at Lava Tree State Monument in Puna early Tuesday morning is under investigation.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, the Hawai‘i County Fire Department, and Hawai‘i County Police are looking into the cause of the blaze, which they are calling a suspicious fire.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department received the first call shortly after 6 a.m. and had the fire in the small building extinguished by 6:30 a.m. Arson investigators were on the scene Tuesday.

The DLNR Division of State Parks reports nothing of value was inside the structure.

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to call the Hawai‘i DOCARE office at (808) 933-3460