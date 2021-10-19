(BIVN) – There were 80 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 117 reported on Monday. There were only 6 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 29 identified the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 443 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 3.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 29 new cases per day on the Big Island.

Hawaiʻi Open To Fully Vaccinated Travelers

On Tuesday, Governor David gave the greenlight to non-essential travel for fully vaccinated residents and visitors. From the State of Hawaiʻi:

Gov. David Ige today announced the State of Hawaiʻi is safely open to vaccinated residents and visitors who are traveling domestically and between islands for business or pleasure, starting Nov. 1. The governor made the announcement in Kona today, at the opening of the permanent Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA). “I think we are all encouraged by what we’ve seen over the last several weeks with the continuing trend of lower case counts,” said Gov. Ige. “Our hospitals are doing better, and we have fewer COVID patients in them. Most importantly, our health care system has responded, and we have the ability to move forward with economic recovery. Because of this, it is now safe for fully vaccinated residents and visitors to resume non-essential travel to and within the State of Hawaiʻi.” On Aug. 23, Gov. Ige said it was not a good time to travel to Hawaiʻi. “I’m asking all residents and visitors alike to restrict travel, curtail travel to Hawaiʻi to essential activities only,” Gov. Ige said. The state continues to seek information from the federal government about its plans for international travel and will have an appropriate plan in place prior to Nov. 8.

“We’re excited to welcome back visitors from around the world under a newly established framework that aims to build tourism around our communities and not the other way around,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth in response to the Governor’s announcement. “The pandemic has given us the pause we needed to reassess and reimagine tourism on our island. As a result, we have worked tirelessly with the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the Hawaiʻi Island Visitors Bureau, and vested members of our community to create a Destination Management Action Plan that finally puts our community, its culture and values, and its wellbeing at the forefront of our redefined tourism industry. Together we will uphold the aloha spirit that welcomes, with open arms, visitors from all walks of life while protecting in perpetuity the people, places, and resources that make Hawaiʻi Island so special.”

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Three (3) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 97 cases

96740 (Kona) – 104 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 18 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 17 cases

96749 (Puna) – 43 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 12 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 68 cases

96750 (Kona) – 19 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 16 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,117,727 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 70.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 78.8% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.