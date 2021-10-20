This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 32 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAI'I ISLAND - More than one-million people in Hawai‘i are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials announced.
(BIVN) – There were 139 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 80 reported on Tuesday. There were 32 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 6 identified the day before.
Health officials are currently monitoring 434 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 3.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 28 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Three (3) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 88 cases
96740 (Kona) – 101 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 17 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 16 cases
96749 (Puna) – 37 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 13 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 69 cases
96750 (Kona) – 17 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 16 cases
* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,121,327 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 70.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 78.8% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.
One Million In Hawai‘i Complete Vaccinations
Hawaiʻi reached a vaccination milestone today, but also noted that More than 420,000 people are not fully vaccinated. From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:
Data compiled by the Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) show more than one-million people in Hawai‘i are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It’s great to see so many people in Hawai‘i follow the science. We are thrilled that over a million people are fully vaccinated. That leaves an estimated 420,000 people who are not yet fully vaccinated. We are still averaging about 120 new COVID-19 cases every day,” said Director of Health Dr. Elizabeth Char.
DOH encourages the roughly 119,000 people who have received only one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to get their second shot as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Getting that second shot is critical. Those who do not get it are at greater risk of severe illness,” Char said.
An estimated 94,051 eligible residents have not initiated vaccination. An estimated 207,482 children age 11 and younger are not yet eligible.
on at
