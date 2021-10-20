(BIVN) – Kīlauea continues to erupt at the summit, with all lava activity is confined within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

“No significant changes seen in summit tilt or GPS observations; summit tilt was flat over the past 24 hours,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Wednesday. “Earthquake activity remains below background and volcanic tremor remains elevated since the beginning of the eruption.” Sulfur dioxide emission rates remain high, and were last measured at approximately 2,700 tonnes per day.

Geologists recently posted some new maps to the HVO website, tracking the changes that are occurring at the summit lava lake.

From today’s Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake observations, as reported by the USGS:

Lava continues to erupt from a single vent in the western wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The western end of the lake showed a maximum elevation of approximately 790 meters (2592 ft) above sea level when measured by field crews on October 19, which is a 1 meter (3 ft) increase relative to the October 17, 2021, measurement and a total increase of about 46 meters (151 ft) since lava emerged on September 29. The total erupted volume since the beginning of the eruption was estimated to be about 19.9 million cubic meters (5.3 billion gallons) on October 15. The western vent had consistent fountain heights up to 9 m (30 ft) with occasional bursts up to 14 m (46 ft) observed by field crews on October 19. The lava lake is not level across its surface due to the location of the vent in the western end. The western lake quadrant is approximately 2 meters (6.6 feet) higher than the active southern lobe, 3 meters (9.8 feet) higher than the active northern lobe and there is about 7 meters (23 feet) elevation difference between the active west and stagnant east part of the lake.

No unusual activity has been noted in the Kīlauea East Rift Zone. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says it will continue to closely monitor Kīlauea Volcano, and will continue to issue daily Kīlauea Volcano updates until further notice.