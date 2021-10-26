(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is inviting families to an “Every Kid Outdoors” scavenger hunt bingo on Halloween weekend.

From the National Park Service:

It’s all treats and no tricks for families who visit Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Halloween weekend! Visit the pop-up tent at Kīlauea Visitor Center near the bus parking area on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or go to Kahuku on Sunday, October 31 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and pick up a Halloween scavenger hunt bingo card. Explore the trails with your family, and if you get bingo, return to the tent or the visitor contact station for a treat bag provided by the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association.

If you have a fourth grader in the family, park entrance is free! Complete the online activity on everykidoutdoors.gov and print the paper voucher to bring to the park in exchange for a fourth grade pass. Everyone in your car gets in with you for free. This pass provides free access to fourth grade students and those accompanying them to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas until the end of August 2022. Can’t make it Halloween weekend? Fourth graders are eligible for the Every Kid Outdoors pass throughout the year. Families without fourth graders are also welcome to attend – park entrance fees or passes will apply at the Kīlauea summit area; Kahuku is always free.

Note to teachers and home-schoolers: would you like a park ranger to visit your classroom virtually? Our rangers are ready with distance learning programs. We can tailor the program to your curriculum needs and do a virtual huakaʻi (voyage) on location from the park. Email us at havo_education@nps.gov to set it up.