(BIVN) – There were 155 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, up from the 126 cases reported on Thursday. There were 30 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 38 identified the day before. Five (5) new deaths with COVID-19 was reported, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 414 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 4.0%. There has been a 14-day average of 30 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are ten (10) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Two (2) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 102 cases

96740 (Kona) – 78 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 13 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 20 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 15 cases

96749 (Puna) – 35 cases

96760 (Puna) – 18 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 21 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 36 cases

96737 (Kaʻū, Ocean View) – 16 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,176,537 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 71.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.4% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.