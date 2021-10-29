The following is a transcript of the video story posted above.

(BIVN) – As of today, Kilauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island has been erupting for one month.

Lava continues to emerge from a single vent in the western wall of the summit crater, and the lava within the slowly rising lake has been confined to the caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

This is how the eruption began on the evening of September 29. Today, the activity looks like this. Lava fountains, are currently less than 10 meters – or 33 feet high. Ponded lava within the vent cone continues to flow down a 6 meter, or 20 foot spillway, into the lava lake. Some images show a lava tube that has developed above the spillway.

Volcanic gas emission rates remain elevated, with sulfur dioxide last measured at 3,600 tonnes per day. Earthquake activity remains below background levels, and volcanic tremor remains elevated.

The USGS says that since the eruption started, 6.1 billion gallons, or 23.2 million cubic meters of lava has flowed from the crater vents. The 147 acre lava lake has risen by 161 feet, or 49 meters.

So far, the pattern of this eruption is reminiscent of the previous summit eruption that began in December 2020. That eruption also had a dramatic start… and transitioned into less vigorous, more stable activity. The previous eruption lasted for 5 months.

One difference is that the lava from the current eruption can be seen by the public from certain vantage points in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, unlike the December activity.

These videos, recorded by Janice We and published by the National Park Service, shows how the eruption came into view, and how it has often appeared in the month of October. The color of red, lightning the night sky over Kilauea.