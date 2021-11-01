(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Island Police on Monday issued a news release, seeking information on a death that was ruled a homicide over four decades ago.

From the Hawaiʻi police:

On April 23, 1978, Valerie Ann Warshay was discovered deceased at the Harry K. Brown Park in Kalapana. The manner of her death was ruled a homicide.

Ms. Warshay was 26 years old and visiting from California where she was employed as a park ranger. She had been on the island for a few weeks prior to her death.

Ms. Warshay made numerous acquaintances across the island, and was noted to be an avid hiker. She also played a flute or recorder-style woodwind at social gatherings.

Ms. Warshay’s death is still being actively investigated by the Hawaiʻi Police Department. Police ask that anyone who may have encountered Ms. Warshay during her stay on island, or who has information about her death, to contact Detective Derek Morimoto of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2380 or via email at Derek.Morimoto@hawaiicounty.gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.