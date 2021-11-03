This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: Pfizer Vaccine Authorized For Ages 5-11
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - On Wednesday, health officials reported twenty-one (21) new COVID-19 cases on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 176 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 38 cases reported on Tuesday. There were 21 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 13 identified the day before.
Health officials are currently monitoring 376 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 2.5%, one of the lowest reported numbers in weeks. There has been a 14-day average of 23 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twelve (12) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Only (1) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases (Hilo). Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 108 cases
96740 (Kona) – 48 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 15 cases
96738 (South Kohala) – 11 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 21 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 17 cases
96749 (Puna) – 21 cases
96760 (Puna) – 14 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 21 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 31 cases
96704 (Captain Cook) – 12 cases
96737 (Kaʻū, Ocean View) – 13 cases
A COVID-19 test clinic is scheduled for today (Wednesday) at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., civil defense officials say.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,209,740 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 71.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.5% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
Vaccines For Children
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health is authorizing certified vaccination providers to administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5-11 immediately. This authorization is consistent with recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today.
“The CDC reviewed the clinical data and determined the vaccine is safe. The Pfizer vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness and death. The vaccine will provide another important layer of protection in keeping our children and the entire community safe,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children age 5-11 last week.
The Pfizer vaccine dose for children age 5-11 is 10 micrograms, 1/3 the dose used for adults.
Shipments of the state’s initial order of 41,700 doses of vaccine for children began arriving yesterday. Vaccination providers can begin administering the vaccines as soon as their deliveries arrive and their clinics are established.
Vaccinations for children will be available at more than 200 locations statewide including medical facilities, community health centers, mobile clinics, pharmacies, pediatrician’s offices, and more than 130 public, private and charter schools.
Some participating schools will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, November 8th. A majority of the school vaccination sites will be closed to the general public. Parents should contact their child’s school directly to see if and when their school will be offering vaccinations to students.
Information on where children’s vaccines are available will be updated regularly at hawaiicovid19.com.
DOH estimates there are 119,473 children age 5-11 living in Hawaii. The state’s initial order of vaccine for children is enough to provide 35% of the estimated population with the first of two recommended vaccinations. The second vaccination should be administered three weeks after the first vaccination or shortly thereafter.
Parents / legal guardians are required to submit signed consent forms before anyone 17 and younger can be vaccinated.
