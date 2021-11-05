This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 22 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News

STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawai‘i Department of Health has issues a cease & desist notice to Embry Health for "conducting unauthorized COVID-19 testing".
(BIVN) – There were 124 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, up from the 112 cases reported on Thursday. There were 22 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 28 identified the day before. Twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 were reported, statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 361 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 2.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 19 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On community testing & vaccination for today, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there will be test clinics at:
Pahoa District Park in Puna from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Old Airport Pavilion in Kailua-Kona from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are ten (10) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Only (1) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases (Hilo). Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 109 cases
96740 (Kona) – 41 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 15 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 17 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 17 cases
96749 (Puna) – 18 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 21 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 30 cases
96704 (Captain Cook) – 14 cases
96737 (Kaʻū, Ocean View) – 12 cases
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,227,397 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 71.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.1% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
Cease & Desist Order
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) today ordered Embry Health to immediately cease and desist collecting specimens for COVID-19 tests in the State of Hawai‘i without a license, permit or written approval. DOH also levied a $207,000 administrative penalty.
Embry Health has been operating COVID-19 testing collection depots on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island. Embry Health testing sites known to DOH include Kahala Mall, Kaimana Beach Hotel, Mauna Kea Beach Resort, Patsy T. Mink Central O‘ahu Regional Park, Wahiawa District Park and Waipahu District Park.
Collection depots are sites that collect test specimens and send them to a laboratory for analysis. Laboratories and collection depots are regulated under the authority of federal and state statutes, which ensure providers operating in Hawai‘i deliver quality services that meet federal and state standards.
“Testing is an important tool in our fight against the pandemic. It is critical that all individuals seeking testing in Hawai‘i can trust the results they receive,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “We will continue to enforce all regulations to protect Hawai‘i residents and we thank our government partners for their collaboration on this action.”
After learning that Embry Health was collecting specimens for COVID-19 tests in Hawai‘i, DOH made repeated attempts to work with Embry Health to secure the necessary certification or approval. Embry Health withdrew its application for certification on October 19.
Following the withdrawal of this application, the DOH Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) conducted an investigation. The City and County of Honolulu cooperated with the investigation. The investigation determined that Embry Health was operating collection depots without clinical laboratory certification or written permission from DOH as required by law.
Embry Health is ordered to immediately:
1.) Cease and desist operating all collection depots within the State of Hawai‘i; 2.) Pay an administrative penalty totaling $207,000; 3.) Notify DOH OHCA in writing of all collection depots operated by Embry Health within the State of Hawai‘i and confirm the date operations ceased; and 4.) Not open or operate collection depots in the State of Hawai‘i without a valid state certificate, permit or obtaining prior written approval from DOH OHCA.
Individuals who received testing through Embry Health should contact their physician for guidance on whether they should seek testing through another provider.
