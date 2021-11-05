(BIVN) – Kolekole Gulch Park will close on Monday, November 8, for emergency bridge repairs, and will remain closed until the start of the year 2022.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Due to safety concerns, while the State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (DOT) conducts emergency repairs to Kolekole Stream Bridge, Kolekole Beach Park will be temporarily closed from November 8 to December 31. The emergency repairs will consist of an Acrow truss system to be spanned over the bridge with lower supports below to upgrade the bridge capacity from a 12-ton to a 40-ton load rating capacity. DOT contractors will be working from above and below the bridge with heavy equipment (man-lifts, boom trucks, bucket trucks, forklifts, etc.), and although safety measures will be in place while the repairs are conducted, the temporary park closure will assist the DOT in expediting their work and help keep the public safe during these repairs.

County officials say residents can contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311 for questions relating to the park closure or DOT at (808) 933-8866 for questions relating to the bridge repair.