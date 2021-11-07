(BIVN) – There were 134 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 97 cases reported on Saturday. There were 26 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 22 identified the day before. Twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 were reported, statewide.

“Know that we are seeing cases associated with Halloween gatherings and if you are feeling sick or that you may have been exposed please get tested,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a radio message on Saturday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 332 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 2.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 19 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are ten (10) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Only (1) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases (Hilo). Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 94 cases

96740 (Kona) – 35 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 18 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 15 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 12 cases

96749 (Puna) –20 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 17 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 31 cases

96704 (Captain Cook) – 15 cases

96737 (Kaʻū, Ocean View) – 12 cases

The next community COVID testing events will be on Monday at the following sites:

Hilo, Afook Chinen Civic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for vaccination and testing.

Testing at North Kohala, Kamehameha Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and

South Kohala, Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Thank you for doing your part to bring Coronavirus numbers down on Hawaiʻi Island,” civil defense said. “Please know that the threat continues as we have new cases daily, and we must continue the efforts to keep Hawaii Safe. It remains important that we follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.”