(BIVN) – There were 142 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 79 cases reported on Tuesday. There were 28 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 21 identified the day before. Six (6) new COVID-related deaths were reported statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 329 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 3.5%. There has been a 14-day average of 22 new cases per day on the Big Island.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says vaccination is scheduled in Puna at Keaʻau High School from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and in Hilo at St. Joseph School from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Testing is also scheduled in Hilo at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Only (1) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases (Hilo). Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 92 cases

96740 (Kona) – 39 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 18 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 14 cases

96749 (Puna) – 28 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 14 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 26 cases

96704 (Captain Cook) – 13 cases

96737 (HOVE, Kaʻū) – 12 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,256,606 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 72.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.9% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.

“Please note that in observance of Veterans Day, honoring our men and women that have served our Country in the United States Armed Forces, Community Vaccination and Test Clinics are not scheduled for tomorrow, but will resume on Friday,” County officials said. “Mahalo to our Veterans for your service to God and Country.”