This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 28 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports 28 new cases, 329 active cases, and 12 persons hospitalized.
(BIVN) – There were 142 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 79 cases reported on Tuesday. There were 28 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 21 identified the day before. Six (6) new COVID-related deaths were reported statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 329 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 3.5%. There has been a 14-day average of 22 new cases per day on the Big Island.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says vaccination is scheduled in Puna at Keaʻau High School from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and in Hilo at St. Joseph School from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Testing is also scheduled in Hilo at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Only (1) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases (Hilo). Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 92 cases
96740 (Kona) – 39 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 18 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 14 cases
96749 (Puna) – 28 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 14 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 26 cases
96704 (Captain Cook) – 13 cases
96737 (HOVE, Kaʻū) – 12 cases
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,256,606 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 72.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.9% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
“Please note that in observance of Veterans Day, honoring our men and women that have served our Country in the United States Armed Forces, Community Vaccination and Test Clinics are not scheduled for tomorrow, but will resume on Friday,” County officials said. “Mahalo to our Veterans for your service to God and Country.”
