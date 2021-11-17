HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible this afternoon in areas of Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna.
(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for an area of East Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, which will be in effect until 5 p.m. HST.
Excessive rainfall may cause minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams, forecasters say. Thunder could already be heard in East Hawaiʻi before 2 p.m. HST.
In a Wednesday morning discussion, forecasters wrote that “surface troughing continues to pull increased moisture across the islands, while a weak upper trough keeps our airmass mildly unstable,” bringing with it the possibility of thunderstorms across Big Island slopes this afternoon and evening.
From the National Weather Service:
At 1:58 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward portions of the Big Island over and near Hilo. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include… Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Honomu, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Mountain View, Ookala, Glenwood, Keaau, Volcano, Paauilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Wainaku and Paukaa.
