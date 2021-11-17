(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for an area of East Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, which will be in effect until 5 p.m. HST.

Excessive rainfall may cause minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams, forecasters say. Thunder could already be heard in East Hawaiʻi before 2 p.m. HST.

In a Wednesday morning discussion, forecasters wrote that “surface troughing continues to pull increased moisture across the islands, while a weak upper trough keeps our airmass mildly unstable,” bringing with it the possibility of thunderstorms across Big Island slopes this afternoon and evening.

From the National Weather Service: