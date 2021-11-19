(BIVN) – The eruption of Kilauea volcano continues on Hawaiʻi island, with all activity confined to the summit within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

There has been little change in activity in recent days. Scientists have been making note of small “ooze-outs” along the lava lake perimeter, including one that produced a lava flow a short distance onto the lowest downdropped block.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Friday, November 19:

Summit Observations: Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates remain elevated, with an emission rate for November 18, 2021, of approximately 3800 tonnes per day. Summit tiltmeters overall recorded generally neutral tilt over the past day. Seismicity remains stable. Earthquake activity remains below background and volcanic tremor remains elevated since the beginning of the eruption. Halemaʻumaʻu Lava Lake Observations: Lava continues to erupt from a single vent in the western wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater, while the eastern edge of the lake continues to advance onto the lowest of the exposed down-dropped caldera floor blocks. The western end of the lake showed a maximum elevation of approximately 804 meters (2638 ft) above sea level by HVO’s permanent laser rangefinder this morning, and a total increase of about 60 meters (197 ft) since lava emerged on September 29. Webcams show spatter and ponded lava within the west vent, an area of active lava at the surface of the lava lake, and sporadic oozes of lava along the cooler outer lake margins. The total erupted volume since the beginning of the eruption was estimated to be about 30 million cubic meters (7.8 billion gallons) on November 16.

The USGS HVO continues to note that no unusual activity has been observed in the Kīlauea East Rift Zone.