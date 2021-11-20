(BIVN) – There were 218 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, up from the 206 cases reported on Friday. There were 50 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 42 reported the day before.

Four (4) deaths with COVID-19 were reported, bringing the statewide total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 1,002.

Health officials are currently monitoring 335 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 2.3%. There has been a 14-day average of 23 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Only (1) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases (Hilo). Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 107 cases

96740 (Kona) – 45 cases

96704 (South Kona) – 12 cases

96749 (Puna) – 40 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 49 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,311,008 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 72.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.8% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.