(BIVN) – There were 115 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 52 cases reported on Tuesday. There were 14 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, the same number that was reported the day before. There were six (6) deaths with COVID-19 reported statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 273 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 2.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 19 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are seven (7) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Only (1) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases (Hilo). Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 72 cases

96740 (Kona) – 34 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 11 cases

96704 (South Kona) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 37 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 11 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 41 cases

“Mahalo for doing your part in helping to slow the spread of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island by following the preventive measures,” repeated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in Wednesday radio message. “Many of us are preparing for family and group gathers for Thanksgiving. Know that community spread continues and following the preventive measures when gathering and getting vaccinated will help us keep Coronavirus case numbers down.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,329,153 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 72.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 85.2% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.