Video courtesy Waimea Community Association, edited by BIVN
VIDEO: Waimea Gives Thanks For First Responders
by Big Island Video News
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The community is giving firefighters and other First Responders gift bags which include snacks, gift certificates and artwork from students.
(BIVN) – The town of Waimea recently expressed its thanks and appreciation to first responders in the community. This news release, with video, was shared by the Waimea Community Association:
Throughout the month of November, Waimea Community Association (WCA) Board Members visited the worksites of nine of Waimea’s dedicated First Responders to deliver mahalo cards and messages from Waimea students along with recognition certificates, gift cards, and other treats from the community to personally thank first responders for their efforts over the past year.
The WCA collected donations from community members and students to create the packages given to the first responders. In years prior, first responders joined a community potluck as part of the monthlong appreciation. With COVID, the WCA board members opted to visit the first responders at their worksites.
“Visiting the worksites over the past two years is a special experience,” said Nancy Carr Smith, Waimea Community Association secretary and event organizer. “It gives us extra time to talk to our firefighters, police and health care workers and really show our appreciation.”
The Waimea Community Association also honored the first responders during its November 18th Virtual Town Meeting, which can be seen on Facebook.
