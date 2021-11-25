(BIVN) – The town of Waimea recently expressed its thanks and appreciation to first responders in the community. This news release, with video, was shared by the Waimea Community Association:

Throughout the month of November, Waimea Community Association (WCA) Board Members visited the worksites of nine of Waimea’s dedicated First Responders to deliver mahalo cards and messages from Waimea students along with recognition certificates, gift cards, and other treats from the community to personally thank first responders for their efforts over the past year.

The WCA collected donations from community members and students to create the packages given to the first responders. In years prior, first responders joined a community potluck as part of the monthlong appreciation. With COVID, the WCA board members opted to visit the first responders at their worksites.

“Visiting the worksites over the past two years is a special experience,” said Nancy Carr Smith, Waimea Community Association secretary and event organizer. “It gives us extra time to talk to our firefighters, police and health care workers and really show our appreciation.”