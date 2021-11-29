(BIVN) – There were 71 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, with only three (3) of those new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 221 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 2.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 13 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eight (8) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 39 cases

96740 (Kona) – 37 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 11 cases

96704 (South Kona) – 12 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 14 cases

96749 (Puna) – 28 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 13 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 26 cases

“Mahalo for doing your part in helping to slow the spread of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island by following the preventive measures,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Monday radio message. “With many people traveling for the holidays and the threat of new variants know that following the preventive measures when gathering and getting vaccinated will help us continue to keep Coronavirus case numbers down.”

Governor David Ige signed the latest COVID-19 emergency proclamation, now in effect through January 28, 2022 unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,320,608 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 71.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 77.0% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 63% has completed vaccination.

UPDATE: The vaccination data that was posted on Monday shows a change in the numbers, with a decrease in many reported percentages. The Department of Health explained that this is the result of the recent reactivation of the Hawai‘i Immunization Registry. Records have been transferred from the Vaccine Administration Management System to the refurbished immunization registry, and are now “more easily parsed allowing DOH to determine and display more accurate data.”

From the health department:

For example, vaccinations recorded more than once in VAMS were identified and duplicate vaccinations were removed as the records were transferred to the immunization registry. Booster doses recorded by vaccination providers in VAMS as initial doses have been recategorized as 3rd doses. As a result, the number of initial vaccinations has decreased, but the number of 3rd doses has increased by 67,000 doses. The Hawai’i Immunization Registry also enables DOH to identify non-Hawai‘i residents and remove them from the state’s resident vaccination count. While this slightly lowers Hawai‘i’s percentage of completed vaccinations from 72.5% to 71.1%, it provides a more accurate picture of the state’s vaccination effort.

“Moving from VAMS to the Hawai‘i Immunization Registry not only improves patient care, it also gives us more accurate vaccination data,” said Hawaiʻi Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release. “We are committed to providing the most accurate data possible.”