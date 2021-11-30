(BIVN) – The Omicron variant, the latest COVID-19 “variant of concern” to be identified, has not been yet been detected in Hawaiʻi, but officials say they are prepared.

“While we are moving forward with updated emergency measures, we must remain vigilant,” said Governor David Ige on Monday. “The Omicron variant will likely be detected in the United States. Hawaiʻi has a robust surveillance system. Our State Laboratories Division has the capacity to conduct whole genomic sequencing to detect variants. We have not seen the Omicron variant here in Hawaiʻi as of this morning, but we are closely monitoring the situation and will identify the variant as early as possible should it show up here.”

Today, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health urged all vaccinated adults receive a booster, following new CDC recommendations. From the DOH: