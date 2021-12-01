(BIVN) – There were 108 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 79 cases reported on Tuesday. There were three (3) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up one from the two (2) cases reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 202 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 1.9%. There has been a 14-day average of 9 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eight (8) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 32 cases

96740 (Kona) – 35 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 11 cases

96704 (South Kona) – 12 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 14 cases

96749 (Puna) – 25 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 11 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 20 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,335,356 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 71.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 77.2% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 63% has completed vaccination.