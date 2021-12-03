(BIVN) – There were 125 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, one less than the 126 cases reported on Thursday. There were fourteen (14) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, down from the seventeen (17) cases reported the day before. One (1) death with COVID-19 was reported, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 181 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 1.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 10 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are six (6) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 25 cases

96740 (Kona) – 35 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 12 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 17 cases

96749 (Puna) – 21 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 18 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,352,493 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 71.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 77.4% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has completed vaccination.

Omicron Update

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Friday afternoon: