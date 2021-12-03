This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 14 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports 14 new cases, 181 active cases, and 2 persons hospitalized.
(BIVN) – There were 125 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, one less than the 126 cases reported on Thursday. There were fourteen (14) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, down from the seventeen (17) cases reported the day before. One (1) death with COVID-19 was reported, statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 181 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 1.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 10 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are six (6) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 25 cases
96740 (Kona) – 35 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 12 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 17 cases
96749 (Puna) – 21 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 18 cases
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,352,493 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 71.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 77.4% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has completed vaccination.
Omicron Update
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Friday afternoon:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) is performing whole genome sequencing on three COVID-19 specimens with molecular clues indicating they may be the Omicron variant.
“We remind everyone that wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and getting vaccinated will keep them safe,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.
“We can’t yet say these specimens are Omicron cases, but we believe Omicron is already moving through the community. Our only confirmed Omicron case involves an individual with no known travel history. That leads us to believe it is a case of community transmission,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.
DOH advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and avoid contact with other people. Anyone with symptoms should get tested. Anyone who comes in contact with a known positive should get tested 5 to 7 days after exposure. Unvaccinated people who come in contact with a known positive should quarantine at home for ten days even if they have tested negative.
Additional information will be released when whole genome sequencing is complete.
