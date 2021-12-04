(BIVN) – A partially treated wastewater discharge off Pepeʻekeo triggered an advisory from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Saturday.

The public was advised to “remain out of waters near Pepeekeo due to a wastewater discharge from the Kulaimanu wastewater treatment plant.”

About 14,340 gallons were discharged into the coastal waters fronting Pepeʻekeo town, the DOH Clean Water Branch said. The cause was reported to be a power outage, and the discharge has since stopped.

“Warning signs have been posted,” health officials stated. “The public is advised to remain out of these waters until the signs have been removed.”