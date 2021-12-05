(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was posted for the entire island of Hawaiʻi on Sunday morning, while a Blizzard Warning remained in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, as widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, “capable of producing catastrophic flooding”, threatened the State of Hawaiʻi.

At 9:27 a.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain mainly over southeast and west Big Island. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with additional, heavy rainfall expected throughout the day today.

A kona low is responsible for the weather, which will include strong south to southwest winds through the first half of the week. “Expect a prolonged period of heavy rainfall, capable of producing extreme rainfall rates, potentially continuing into Wednesday,” a National Weather Service discussion on Sunday stated. “These rainfall rates for long durations combined with rivers and streams quickly rising will support the potential for catastrophic flooding. In addition to the threat of flash flooding, thunderstorms capable of generating strong straight-line winds will become a possibility, especially Monday through Tuesday when the deep layer shear, instability, and moisture axis could come into phase.”

Blizzard conditions are occurring on Hawaiʻi island summits. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches, and winds gusting as high as 125 mph, are expected.

A High Surf Warning has also been issued for north facing shores of the Big Island, where surf heights could reach 20 to 30 feet. Surf of 8 to 12 feet will be possible along the west facing shore of the Big island north of Kua Bay, forecasters say.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: