(BIVN) – The National Weather Service continued the Flood Watch for the State and the island of Hawaiʻi on Monday evening. Emergency officials said heavy showers were still possible across the districts of Kaʻū, Puna, and South Hilo.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, no deaths or injuries had been attributed to the weather, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency reported. “The low-pressure system driving the rains continued to rotate and shifted westward Monday, drawing tropical moisture in bands over the state,” the State agency said. “Effects on the eastern islands are expected to subside gradually, but heavy rain and wind was expected to build over Honolulu and Oʻahu Monday and gradually move over Kauaʻi by Monday night or Tuesday.”

One lane on Highway 11 in Kaʻū was open on Monday evening, following a lengthy closure due to flooding in the vicinity of the 60 mile marker. Shelters in Pahala and Naʻalehu were closed following the reopening of the highway.

A shelter that was set up at the Keaʻau Armory remained open Monday evening “for those displaced from their homes due to impacts from the storm,” County officials said. “Persons using this site are asked to bring everything you will need to sustain themselves, their pets, and other household members for a 24-hour period. The shelter is pet-friendly; your animal must be contained by a crate or pet carrier while at the shelter.”

With flooding and power outages reported in West Hawaiʻi, the Department of Water Supply urged customers to practice water use conservation in North Kona to assure water is available for all households and businesses in the area.

A water tanker with spigots was staged at the Waiakea Uka gym for customers affected by the Waiakea Uka water outage.

Governor David Ige signed an emergency declaration for the entire State of Hawai‘i on Monday. “The emergency declaration gives the governor the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors in the State of Hawai‘i,” an official news release stated. “The declaration supports state and county efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by flooding and other effects of the heavy rains.” The disaster emergency relief period continues through Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

This power outage information was provided by Hawaiian Electric on Monday:

Since Sunday, an estimated 20,000 customers experienced brief to extended power outages caused by gusty winds and fallen trees on the island’s transmission and distribution system. Most outages occurred in the southern portion of Hawai‘i Island between Kurtistown and Volcano and in south Kona between Ocean View and Kealia, with a period of outages in the early morning in the Kona area from Captain Cook to Keahole. Crews worked through the night and will continue with restoration efforts today. This morning, crews are working to restore power to about 7,000 customers from Kamaoa to Kealia, Orchid Isle to Volcano Village, as well as numerous scattered outages in lower Puna. Customers in Orchid Isle, Royal Hawaiian Estates, and Wright Road in Volcano are asked to prepare for an extended outage due to numerous problem areas caused by winds and vegetation. Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions, crews cannot safely access parts of the transmission line serving this area to conduct damage assessments and make repairs. Hawaiian Electric also reminds the community to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines. Downed power lines are energized and dangerous.

Mountain View Elementary School was closed on Monday, as were the following public charter schools on Hawaiʻi island:

Connections Public Charter School

Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School

Volcano School of Arts & Sciences

Hawaiʻi Academy of Arts & Science

Kua O Ka Lā Public Charter School

Nā Wai Ola PCS (closed today and tomorrow)

From the County of Hawaiʻi: