(BIVN) – There were 170 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, up from the 143 cases reported on Thursday. There were ten (10) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, down from the thirteen (13) cases reported the day before. Five (5) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 152 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 1.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 11 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 16 cases

96740 (Kona) – 29 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 16 cases

96749 (Puna) – 15 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 18 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,405,120 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 72.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 78.0% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 65% has now completed vaccination.

Booster Authorization Expanded to 16 and 17-year-olds

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: