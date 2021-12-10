This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 10 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports 10 new cases, 152 active cases, and 5 persons hospitalized.
(BIVN) – There were 170 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, up from the 143 cases reported on Thursday. There were ten (10) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, down from the thirteen (13) cases reported the day before. Five (5) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 152 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 1.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 11 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 16 cases
96740 (Kona) – 29 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 16 cases
96749 (Puna) – 15 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 18 cases
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,405,120 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 72.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 78.0% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 65% has now completed vaccination.
Booster Authorization Expanded to 16 and 17-year-olds
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is adopting expanded guidelines from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on COVID-19 booster vaccinations. Hawai‘i residents ages 16 and 17 may receive a booster dose if it has been at least six months since the completion of the initial series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
DOH reminds all eligible residents they can receive a booster dose if it has been at least two months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or six months since completing their Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech series. Teens 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The recent emergence of the Omicron variant underscores the importance of vaccination and boosters. According to the CDC, strong immunity, such as that provided by a booster, will likely prevent severe illness. Everyone should continue to practice other mitigation measures, such as wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings and staying home from work or school and getting tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick.
