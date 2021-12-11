(BIVN) – There were 189 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, up from the 170 cases reported on Friday. There were ten (10) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, the same number as was reported the day before. Eight (8) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 137 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 1.5%. There has been a 14-day average of 9 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are four (4) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 17 cases

96740 (Kona) – 28 cases

96749 (Puna) – 15 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 13 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,405,120 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 72.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 78.0% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 65% has now completed vaccination.

Omicron Variant Spreads

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: