This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 10 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports 10 new cases, 137 active cases, and 5 persons hospitalized.
(BIVN) – There were 189 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, up from the 170 cases reported on Friday. There were ten (10) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, the same number as was reported the day before. Eight (8) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 137 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 1.5%. There has been a 14-day average of 9 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are four (4) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 17 cases
96740 (Kona) – 28 cases
96749 (Puna) – 15 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 13 cases
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,405,120 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 72.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 78.0% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 65% has now completed vaccination.
Omicron Variant Spreads
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) has detected 12 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529, also known as the Omicron variant, on O‘ahu.
“Most of the infected individuals have no known connection with one another. This indicates the Omicron variant is spreading deeper into our communities,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.
“People who have tested positive should isolate themselves. Close contacts and people with symptoms should get tested, regardless of vaccination status,” Kemble added.
The Department of Health (DOH) is investigating four COVID-19 cases among patrons of the Scarlet Honolulu nightclub on Pauahi Street. Samples from two of these individuals exhibit a molecular clue indicating the possible presence of the Omicron variant.
All patrons who visited Scarlet Honolulu since December 3 are advised to get tested.
Scarlet Honolulu has been proactive by requiring all its patrons to be vaccinated. The nightclub is partnering with Project Vision Hawai‘i to host a COVID-19 booster clinic Saturday, December 11 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
DOH thanks management at Scarlet Honolulu for cooperating with DOH case investigations.
The Omicron variant is exhibiting traits indicating it is even more transmissible than the Delta variant.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters appear to slow the spread of the Omicron variant and are effective in preventing severe illness. People are advised to wear face masks and avoid large crowds.
Anyone contacted by a case investigator from DOH is asked to please cooperate in an effort to slow the transmission of COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms is asked to get tested and avoid other people.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports 10 new cases, 137 active cases, and 5 persons hospitalized.
(BIVN) – There were 189 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, up from the 170 cases reported on Friday. There were ten (10) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, the same number as was reported the day before. Eight (8) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 137 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 1.5%. There has been a 14-day average of 9 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are four (4) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. There are no longer any zip code areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,405,120 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 72.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 78.0% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 65% has now completed vaccination.
Omicron Variant Spreads
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: