(BIVN) – The next Revitalize Puna event is set for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Sure Foundation in Puna.

The County of Hawai‘i Disaster Recovery Division and County Council District 4 will host the third quarterly community activation. The theme will be “Community Discovery”, and is part of the greater recovery effort in Puna following the destructive eruption on Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone in the summer of 2018. All residents are invited to this free event “to bring the County and community together, empower people with information, and provide space for us to learn from each other,” a County news release stated.

Sure Foundation is located at 16-1592 Pohaku Circle. On the day of the event, doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and presentations will begin at 4:30 p.m. The event will conclude at 7:30 p.m.

“We are pleased to be able to host this event in-person and gather with our community,” said Douglas Le, the County’s Disaster Recovery Officer. “Six months have passed since our first Revitalize Puna activation, and we have much to share and discuss – from opportunities to shape the future of Isaac Hale Beach Park to the numerous projects being headed by community members through Resilience Capacity Areas and Action Teams. Join us and be a part of empowering Puna.”

Officials say the third Revitalize Puna event will feature:

Updates on Kīlauea eruption recovery from the County.

Updates on the Pohoiki Boat Ramp from the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Updates from Resilience Capacity Area (RCA) co-chairs on community-led projects.

Launch of public planning process for Isaac Hale Beach Park investments.

A “Resource Row” with information on financial, housing, and mental health assistance.

Additionally, participants are welcome to participate in a collective art activity, keiki craft station, and enjoy some of our local food truck vendors.

“Revitalize Puna and the Resilience Capacity Area framework is a demonstration of how government and community can come together – and get things done – in a meaningful way,” said Puna Councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz in the news release. “This innovative process prioritizes strengthening relationships, enhancing skills, and community empowerment so everyone involved can drive and deliver on projects identified in the Recovery & Resilience Plan. All Puna residents are invited to contribute.”

According to officials:

Each RCA addresses a resilience category – social, cultural, economic, built environment, natural environment, and youth – as part of a framework that encourages collaboration across resilience areas and teams. RCA co-chairs include both community and County representatives who assist Action Teams with technical guidance and support for their projects. Resilience projects being worked on include a directory of health and wellness services, economic development survey, resilience hubs map, plan to paint Pāhoa Town, and more!

Participants are encouraged to register at https://bit.ly/RPJan11 and visit Revitalize Puna on the Kilauea Eruption Recovery website for more information.